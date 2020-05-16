Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn 07 Live Stream Reddit Bundesliga

Fortuna Düsseldorf host bottom of the table SC Paderborn 07 in relegation clash tomorrow in the first round of Bundesliga fixtures since the COVID-19 crisis suspended the league. The Bundesliga has not been played since the weekend commencing the 6th March, and it is the first major league in Europe to resume playing its football again.

At the moment, Fortuna is placed in the relegation playoffs in 16th position, four points ahead of the automatic relegation zone, and four points adrift from moving out of the relegation play-off places.

The tournament situation among the guys from Düsseldorf so far few fans happy. The team quarantined, taking only 16th place in the Bundesliga standings. From 15th position, which accurately allows staying for the next year in the elite division of Germany, “Fortune” is now lagging behind by four points.

The tournament situation is extremely difficult for both opponents. Teams do not have a reliable defense, and given that the maximum points need to be scored both by the hosts and guests, it is unlikely that the opponents will sit out on the defensive.

It is difficult to judge the winner because Paderborn is an extremely unpleasant opponent for Fortune, whom the future owners managed to defeat only once in history in their native walls. However, full-time fights between them are often rich in goals.

