Former Stanford two-sports star Zach Hoffpauir dies at 26 – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (AP) – Zach Hoffpauir, a two-sports standout at Stanford who earned the All-Pac 12 honor for football safety and played two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league system, died at age 26.

The University of Northern Colorado, where Hoffpauir was hired in February as an assistant soccer coach in charge of insurance, said Hoffpauir died in his sleep Thursday. The school did not provide further details.

"I am devastated by the loss of Zach Hoffpauir, a friend to me and my family since his game days with my son Christian at Stanford," new Bears head coach Ed McCaffrey wrote on Instagram on Friday. “He was like a brother to our boys and recently found his calling as our safety coach in northern Colorado. He was a smart young coach with unlimited potential. "

Hoffpauir, who was from Glendale, Arizona, was a close friend of McCaffrey's son, Christian, who is now an All-Pro running back for the Carolina Panthers, when they both attended Stanford.

Christian McCaffrey posted a photo of Hoffpauir to his Instagram account on Friday that started: "Yesterday Heaven won an angel and I lost one of my best friends in the world." He called Hoffpauir "a true friend and great brother to anyone he met. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul."

Hoffpauir was safe for four seasons on the Cardinal soccer team, winning three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls. He also acted as a fielder on the Stanford baseball team and was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2015.

Hoffpauir played two minor league ball seasons, in 2015 and 2018, hitting .224 with three homers and nine RBIs in 107 at-bats on rookie and class A balls. At Stanford, his three-year totals were 11 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .295 batting average in his career.