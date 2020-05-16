Former Broncos catcher Cody Latimer on bail after the Englewood incident – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf3b4cef07b0b80741355b783d07bfc2016%

Former Broncos catcher Cody Latimer, currently a member of the Washington Redskins, was arrested on five counts following an incident early Saturday in Englewood.

The bond was set at $ 25,000 and Latimer posted a bond and was released on Saturday morning.

Latimer, 27, was charged with five counts: second-degree assault, threat, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless danger.

According to the Douglas Co. Sheriff's Department, officers were called at 12:11 a.m. to Zenith Meridian Apartments in a shooting call inside an apartment.

As they headed to the scene, officers learned that the reporting party had heard discussions and what they believed to be gunshots. Once inside the department, the agents detailed three people. One had minor injuries (not related to a shot). Latimer was arrested.

Latimer played four years for the Broncos (2014-17), catching 35 passes in 45 games. He caught 58 passes in 21 games over two years for the New York Giants and joined the Redskins on March 25.