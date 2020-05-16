Food prices on the rise across the country – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At the beginning of this pandemic, consumers were concerned about long lines and empty shelves in the supermarket, now there is an additional concern: rising prices.

Grocery prices increased 2.6% in April, which was the highest single-month increase since 1974, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. USA

Some experts, such as consumer behavior analyst Phil Lempert, say disruptions at meat plants, recalled truck dryers, and high demand for staple foods due to the coronavirus are some of the factors that have led to the increase.

"It is a pandemic of the food world," said Lempert.

Southland shoppers, along with consumers across the country, have personal experiences to share about the stress in their pockets.

"I am a single mother. I went to Walmart today. I normally spend about $ 200. Today I spent $ 300. They are the normal things I buy," said a buyer.

Others have concerns about locating commonly used products like flour and yeast.

As people continue to practice physical distancing, many turn to delivery services like Instacart, where delivery fees, tips, and the inability to use coupons increase the price of groceries.

Lempert's prediction is that grocery store prices may drop again around January, which is also when he expects grocery store shelves to be fully stocked again.