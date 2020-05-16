Fmr. Mayo Clinic investigator Muhammad Masood charged with terrorism charges – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3bd5c74f5b8bfa55b8bbd7b8bb7d408c15%

– A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic investigator was charged with an attempt to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after authorities said he told paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to lead out the lone wolf. attacks in the United States

The indictment against Muhammad Masood, 28, was announced Friday by US Attorney Erica MacDonald. Masood was initially charged with a criminal complaint and has been in custody since his arrest on March 19 in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Prosecutors say Masood was in the United States on a work visa. They allege in court documents that, from January to March, Masood made several statements to paid informants, who he believed were members of the Islamic State group, pledging their loyalty to the group and its leader. They also expressed their desire to travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State and carry out lone wolf attacks in the United States, they said.

Masood texted an informant "There are many things I wanted to do here … things you know how to do … but I realized that I should be on the ground helping brothers, sisters and children," according to an affidavit. from the FBI.

Prosecutors say Masood planned to leave for Amman, Jordan, and go to Syria in late March, but on March 16, he had to change his travel plans because Jordan closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masood and one of the informants developed a plan for him to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet with that informant, who Masood believed would help him travel on a cargo ship to Islamic State territory.

Masood's attorney did not immediately respond to messages left on Friday.

Court documents do not mention the clinic where Masood worked. The Mayo Clinic confirmed that Masood previously worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested. According to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, Masood said in February that he was going to notify his employer that his last day of work would be March 17.

The affidavit said the FBI began investigating in January, after learning that someone, who was later determined to be Masood, had posted messages on an encrypted social media platform indicating an intention to support IS.

On January 24, Masood contacted one of the informants on the encrypted platform and said that he was a doctor with a Pakistani passport and that he wanted to travel to Syria, Iraq or northern Iran near Afghanistan "to fight on the front line and help the wounded brothers, "said the affidavit.

About three dozen Minnesotans, mostly men from the state's large Somali community, have left since 2007 to join al-Shabab in Somalia or militant groups in Syria, including the Islamic State group. Several others have been convicted of terrorism-related charges for conspiring to join or support those groups.

