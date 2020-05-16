Flash Star's mom Logan Williams says she died of an overdose

The world lost a rising star a month ago.
Logan Williamswho starred The flash, died unexpectedly on April 2. He was 16 at the time and would have celebrated his 17th birthday exactly a week later.
Now, the late actor's mother is talking about the cause of her son's death in hopes of helping others.
A preliminary toxicology report revealed that the 16-year-old star passed away from a fentanyl overdose, in which her mother, Marlyse Williams, saying The New York Post.
She shared that her son had been struggling with an addiction for three years.
"His death will not be in vain," he told the publication. "He is going to help a lot of people along the way."
He explained that the overwhelming number of stress-caused auditions eventually led his son to use marijuana. From there, Logan began trying other drugs. However, Marlyse noted that she is not sure when her son started using fentanyl.
On drug use, he said Logan "was in complete denial because he was so embarrassed."
"I did everything humanly possible, everything a mother could do," he shared. "I did everything, but he handcuffed me to try to keep him safe."
Marlyse revealed that she last saw Logan on March 30. The two cooked their favorite food and had an "amazing,quot; night together.
"He said, 'Mom, I'm going to clean up. I'm going to get better. And I want my new life to start,'" he recalled. "I only know that the last thing we said to each other was: 'I love you'."
The night her son passed away, Marlyse recalled a time when she sensed her son's presence.
"There was the brightest moon shining down on me and I swear that was the spirit of Logan, letting me know that he had made the transition," he said. "I really felt his energy, that he had made the transition. I just hope he is at peace."
At the time of Logan's death, his Flash Co-stars and fellow actor colleagues shared their grief over his loss.
"I just heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly." Grant Gustin shared on social media with a photo of him and Logan. "This image was at the beginning of the filming of The flash pilot episode in 2014. I was impressed not only by Logan's talent but also his professionalism on set. "
He added: "My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in their thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for everyone. Sending love to everyone. "
John Wesley Shipp He tweeted, "Sick from learning of Logan Williams' death at age 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we got through that part of the story. Love and compassion for family and friends of Logan in your pain. "
%MINIFYHTML0c833b678f3018cbf6f8f6222004004e16%