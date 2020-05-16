Flash Star's mom Logan Williams says she died of an overdose

The world lost a rising star a month ago.

Logan Williamswho starred The flash, died unexpectedly on April 2. He was 16 at the time and would have celebrated his 17th birthday exactly a week later.

Now, the late actor's mother is talking about the cause of her son's death in hopes of helping others.

A preliminary toxicology report revealed that the 16-year-old star passed away from a fentanyl overdose, in which her mother, Marlyse Williams, saying The New York Post.

She shared that her son had been struggling with an addiction for three years.

"His death will not be in vain," he told the publication. "He is going to help a lot of people along the way."

He explained that the overwhelming number of stress-caused auditions eventually led his son to use marijuana. From there, Logan began trying other drugs. However, Marlyse noted that she is not sure when her son started using fentanyl.