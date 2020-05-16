Firefighters fighting fires near the Golden State Highway in the Valencia area – Up News Info Los Angeles

VALENCIA (CBSLA) – A slow-moving scrub fire broke out on Saturday around 2:40 p.m. adjacent to the Golden State Southbound Highway (5) in the Valencia area, said the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire, which was first reported as half an acre and then held on a quarter of an acre, was moving toward the highway.

Returning from a medical transport, a Firehawk paramedic helicopter launched water into the forest fire, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Aerial Operations Section shared a photo, taken by Los Angeles County Fire Department volunteer photographer Greg Doyle, of the operation on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

BRUSH FIRE 5/16/20 COPT19 The Firehawk paramedic helicopter, while returning from a medical transport, was able to jump into a forest fire adjacent to Highway 5 south of Santa Clarita, CA. The fire was kept at about 1/4 acre. (📷@ GregDoyle50) @LACOFD @LAFD @CHP_Newhall @ CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/VMXWQ9plb4 – LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) May 16, 2020

The CHP issued a SigAlert shortly after the initial report of the fire, closing lanes 2 and 3. That was changed at 3:07 p.m. to lanes 3, 4, and 5. Lane 3 reopened at 3:18 p.m.

