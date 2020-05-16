Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – An explosion in downtown Los Angeles injured 10 firefighters Saturday, and more than 200 more rushed to the scene when the flames spread to various buildings.

The condition of the wounded was not immediately known. News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene. As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-range building where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing by stretchers that had been prepared for the wounded.

%MINIFYHTMLe8263d6ffdf401961530d3c350c04e0415%

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in a one-story commercial building. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said firefighters entered the building and that there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

The department issued a "mayday,quot; call and characterized the incident as a "major emergency." Around 7:15 p.m. the fire appeared largely under control.

%MINIFYHTMLe8263d6ffdf401961530d3c350c04e0416%

It was not immediately known what kind of business was in the building or what caused the explosion.