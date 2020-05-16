Filmfare Recommends: Vicky Kaushal's Best Movies

Vicky Kaushal has made a name for himself as an actor who can be trusted to excel in any given role. From Masaan, where he played a man who lights funeral pyres, to playing a special operations soldier who performs a surgical attack across the border, he has played all kinds of intermediate roles and has always been widely praised by them. On the occasion of his birthday today, we bring you a list of seven of his best movies so far to add to your movie by watching the pleasure of this quarantine. Enjoy!

Masaan (2015)

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Cast: Richa Chadda, Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra

Masaan was an episodic film with three different narrations, which however intertwine at the end. Vicky acts in the second story. His character, Deepak Kumar, belongs to the Dom community that traditionally burns corpses on the banks of rivers. He studies civil engineering at a polytechnic university where he meets and falls in love with Shaalu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi), whose caste is much higher than his. They fall in love and when he tells her about his low caste, she says she doesn't care. She promises to be with him even if his family gets in the way and tells him to focus on his studies. But she is tragically killed in an accident and casually taken to the same cremation site where Deepak's family works. Deepak loses direction after seeing his corpse. After crying for a long time, she finally overcomes her grief and studies hard to fulfill her dreams. Obtains a position as a civil engineer in Allahabad.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal

The film is director Anurag Kashyap's version of the real case of Raman Raghav, a serial killer who had terrorized homeless people living in Mumbai during the 1960s. The director added a new twist that the Police investigating murder cases are also displayed as a basket. ACP Raghavan Amrendra Singh Umbi (Vicky Kaushal) is a drug addict who finds the body of his regular trafficker and another man when he goes to buy his supplies. Ironically, he assigned the case to him and realizes that it could be the job of a serial killer. The police capture the alleged killer Ramanna (Nawzuddin Siddiqui) but they escape twice. Ramanna has been watching Raghavan while suspecting that the policeman is an assassin like him. This is confirmed when he kills his girlfriend in an attack of anger. Ramanna makes a deal with him saying he will go to jail for the murder of the bride if Raghvan agrees to kill the only witness to the crime. The film was gritty as hell and both Nawzuddin and Vicky outdid themselves by rehearsing their complex roles.

Manmarziyan (2018)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

What is the meaning of love? Is it pure animal attraction, where you can't wait to take off your and your partner's clothes and jump into bed every time you have some privacy or does it exist on a deeper level where it is important that hearts beat as one? well and not just the bodies. Is it important what you say to your loved one or what you do for him? It is not an easy question to answer and each one has their own interpretation, their own approach, to solve it. Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) are a very lustful couple who believe in routine like rabbits when time and place allow. But is there something deeper between them? That question comes to haunt them when they once catch them red-handed. Vicky is very phobic and doesn't see them as a married couple. Rumi wants to settle down for love and understands that one cannot survive just for love. Vicky Kaushal brought out the inherent insanity of her character, that it's about living in the moment and doesn't mind two screams about the future. His anguish, his pain and his almost drug-addicted need for Rumi is palpable.

Raazi (2018)

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashwath Bhatt, Amruta Khanvilkar, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria

The 1971 war serves as the backdrop for this spy thriller. The spirits are high on both sides. The Indians are secretly training and supplying weapons to Mukti Bahini, who is fighting to turn East Pakistan into Bangladesh. Pakistan naturally does not want this to happen and is hatching its own secret plans, preparing for a large-scale war with India. Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri girl, Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani Army officer Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) at the insistence of her father Hidayat (Rajit Kapur), a double agent whose allegiances reside in India. Although it was more from the Alia movie, while playing an Indian spy planted in Pakistan, Vicky Kaushal introduced himself to the occasion as a gentleman who loves her with quiet dignity. Love does not falter even when he reports his betrayal. His eyes spoke a lot when he found out about her duplicity, but in his heart he still loves her. The duo are a good couple and share some chemistry and you really feel bad for him in the movie for that.

Lust stories (2018)

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar

Cast: Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

Some say lust is the most direct expression of love. It is love in its most unadulterated form. The four stories contained in this episodic movie explored just that. Vicky acted in the story directed by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal star in a young couple, while Neha Dhupia plays a rather lustful librarian. The film talks about how sexual satisfaction is also a right and women shouldn't be seen in a bad light if they demand it. It is the most lighthearted of all the films, it gets the full treatment from Karan Johar, but the questions it raises are no less pertinent. Vicky Kaushal played against the guy, portraying a clueless husband who doesn't know how to make love to a woman. And when he understands that he apologizes for his immaturity. Everything was handled well without resorting to excessive melodrama.

Sanju (2018)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza

Sanju, based on actor and real-life friend Sanjay Dutt, has received no blows in his treatment. Drugs, sex, AK 56, RDX: everything is there, make no mistake. It's a reexamination of the life of one of our most controversial movie stars and Rajkumar Hirani has made each episode seem as real as possible. Life is all about choices and two fictional characters – God (Jim Sarbh) and Kamlesh (Vicky Kaushal) – represent Dutt. They are both fast friends, but while one introduces him to the vices of the world, the other insists that he also takes a look at the virtues. Vicky Kaushal, as the nerd Kamlesh, is a revelation indeed. One can see the pain Kamlesh suffers when he sees his friend deteriorate before his eyes. It is so good that he even forgives the fact that Sanju has dialed the girl he planned to marry. It is one of Vicky's best performances so far.

Uri: the surgical blow (2019)

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina

It is a fictional account of the surgical attack carried out by the army in P.O.K. The film begins with a surgical attack led by special forces commandos led by Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) against northeast insurgents hiding in Myanmar. A few days ago, they had carried out a cruel attack on an Indian Army infantry convoy in the Chandel district of Manipur. We learn that Vihaan wants to leave the army for compassionate reasons since his mother suffers from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's. Instead, he is transferred as a pen hunter in Delhi in order to be with his mother. Her brother-in-law Karan (Mohit Raina), a top partner in the military, is killed when Pakistan-based terrorists attack Uri. A devastated Vihaan asks for permission to lead a counterattack across the border. The way it does forms the crux of the movie. It is Vicky Kaushal's dedication that forces him to invest in the film. The method works to glory in the midst of madness and triumphantly emerges from the heart of darkness. Once again it has shown that you can interpret it in any type of role in any type of film and it will deliver one hundred percent.