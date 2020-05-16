FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead talks about welcoming the foster child to the family during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – With two children of their own, FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead and his wife, Taylor, wanted to join their young family in a way that aligned with a desire to help others.

Guided by that faith, last year the couple went through the process to become adoptive parents. And now, despite the social distancing at home due to COVID-19, they have also welcomed a 13-month-old boy to the young family.

It's not an easy job. Foster parents are tasked with providing love and care with the knowledge that children may eventually be reunited with their parents or another family member.

"This is our saying in our house, our saying with our children, 'You can do difficult things'," said Hollingshead. "So although these things are difficult, think about how difficult it is for the adoptive child who goes from house to house and does not have stability. He does not have his parents. So if it is difficult for us, it is 10 times more difficult for him And so we can do difficult things so that a baby can have a safe place to be. "

The Hollingsheads have been babysitting for three months. He is her second adoptive son. The first, a four-month-old girl, returned to her biological family.

The Hollingsheads hope to adopt eventually, which could happen to the child they are currently caring for. The birth mother's rights have already been terminated and the father cannot be located. For privacy reasons, the family cannot reveal the child's name or post photos on social media.

There is always a chance that they will not be able to adopt the child. And that's part of the deal: The goal is to keep families together, Hollingshead said.

"I love being a dad. It is one of the best joys of my life. And that's why I love having these children in our house. And so, with our baby we have now, we have had it for three months. And I feel like he's my baby in every way. I treat it like it's my baby, "she said." And so having to return it to another family member would be really difficult. And that's built into the process and it's something we know. But it doesn't make it any easier. "

Hollingshead has always followed his heart.

%MINIFYHTML0d8545686aa4a96a8b01ecfbd384d8f417%

Featured at UCLA, Hollingshead was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2012, scoring seven goals and eight assists as a senior midfielder. A future in Major League Soccer looked bright.

But Hollingshead, on the other hand, took time out of the game to work at a Haitian orphanage with Taylor. I didn't even know that FC Dallas was selected with the 20th pick in the second round.

He was delighted with the opportunity, but there was one problem: He had promised his brother Scott that he would help launch a church in Sacramento. To his surprise, FC Dallas said he would wait. The team controlled him from time to time, and after 10 months, his brother said the church was on firm ground and that Hollingshead needed to continue his football career.

Hollingshead made his debut at FC Dallas in 2014, but his career nearly ended in 2017. During an ice storm in North Texas in January, Hollingshead and his wife stopped to help a stranded motorist. Another driver lost control and slid toward him, throwing him 35 feet onto a railing.

He fractured three vertebrae in the cervical spine, but doctors believed he could heal without surgery. Although he had to remain almost motionless for a time, Hollingshead was able to return in late April.

Last season, Hollingshead started 33 MLS games for Dallas, taking turns in six different positions, and led all defenders in the league with six goals and three assists.

Dallas had played two games when the MLS suspended the season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many teams, including Dallas, have begun voluntary one-on-one trainings at outdoor practice ranges with strict protocols, the first step in resuming the season.

While Hollingshead is eager to return to the field, taking refuge there has been a blessing in disguise to bond with the foster baby.

"Being able to get the concentrated time I have with him has been really special, being able to form that bond with him at a time when I generally couldn't do it, at least up to this point, to this degree," he said. "Very grateful for that."

%MINIFYHTML0d8545686aa4a96a8b01ecfbd384d8f418%

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)