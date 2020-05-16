Fat Joe revealed to Ashanti that "What is Luv?" It was originally intended for J.Lo

It goes without saying that Ashanti delivered some of the most memorable and classic bops of the 2000s.
Of course, it wasn't just his solo hits, but also his huge duets with Ja Rule …
… and Fat Joe who helped cement it as an ICON from the 2000s.
Well, according to Fat Joe, one of his most iconic duets almost didn't happen, since he wasn't supposed to be in "What's Luv?"
Yesterday Ashanti was a guest on Fat Joe's Instagram live show, D & # 39; Ussé Friday, where he revealed to Ashanti that Irv Gotti (who directed Murder Inc.) and Ja Rule (who co-wrote the song) originally intended for the song to be for him and J.Lo, to make it more for the Latino market:
And all this was news for Ashanti, who naturally had this reaction:
Fat Joe went on to say that when he heard the demo for "What's Luv?" It featured Ashanti's voice and that he thought it sounded "amazing,quot; and that there was no reason to replace it with J.Lo.
Ultimately, it was a good decision to keep Ashanti on track, as it was definitely a great reason why the song was such a hit.
And as journalist Ivie Ani points out, it was not like when Ashanti was an unknown artist with no background, she was literally a musical force to be reckoned with:
Ashanti then alleged that Irv had a history of getting her out of the songs.
And although it seems that there were many B.S. passing behind the scenes, Ivie Ani points out that Ashanti and her talent were able to get through it:
You can watch the full interview between Ashanti and Fat Joe below:
