Family and friends gather to mourn a hospital worker who died of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Friends, family and coworkers gathered on Friday to mourn the loss of Rosa Luna, a domestic employee at Riverside Community Hospital. He died on May 4 of complications from the new coronavirus.

"I just want everyone to take this virus very seriously," said Dora Reaza, Luna's daughter. "It seems no one is taking it seriously, but it is a horrible, horrible disease and you don't want a member of your family to die like that. My mother died in agony, complete agony.

Reaza knew that her 67-year-old mother had to be careful when cleaning room after room of disinfected hospital rooms where COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged.

Luna thought she was taking the necessary precautions to stay healthy.

"His clothes would stay out," said Reaza. "His shoes would stay outside, and he would immediately shower."

But those measures were not enough. After cleaning the hospital rooms for 25 years, Luna died in her daughter's arms, and never expressed concern for her safety.

"Below, we were all afraid," Reaza said.

Luna's family, friends, and coworkers held a vigil outside the hospital to remind all the invisible heroes of healthcare that they continue to take great risks with little pay: those who keep hospitals clean.

"That is why we are here, because sometimes the people who do the hardest work are overlooked," said Alejandra Aguilera, union representative. "We want to make sure that doesn't happen here or anywhere else."

Luna's manager said he always wore a mask suitable for the level of risk, as he cleaned the COVID and non-COVID rooms.

"She was an amazing person, someone who not only maintained herself to high standards, but also her peers and me as her manager," said Danny Hernández. "She kept me on a high level."

The auxiliary group at the hospital has started a scholarship fund in Luna's name to help those, like Luna, want to give back to their communities by becoming certified nursing assistants.