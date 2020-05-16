Facebook: Saudi Wealth Fund Increases US Holdings With Stakes In Citi, Boeing, Facebook – Latest News

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major U.S. companies, such as Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup, a regulatory filing showed, granting it a portfolio of nearly $ 10 billion in US-listed stocks. USA

The $ 300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been buying minority stakes in companies around the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIF revealed $ 713.7 million in interests in Boeing, approximately $ 522 million in Citigroup, $ 522 million in Facebook, $ 495.8 million in Disney and $ 487.6 million in Bank of America, the presentation of the Securities and Exchange Commission United States (SEC) https://bit.ly / 3e2A01B on Friday showed.

The PIF has a nearly $ 514 million stake in Marriott and a small stake in Berkshire Hathaway, according to the document. The PIF also disclosed a $ 827.7 million stake in the BP oil company, which has United States Depository Receipts (ADRs) listed in the United States.

"The Saudi sovereign wealth fund went shopping in the first quarter," tweeted Ali Al-Salim, co-founder of the Dubai-based consulting firm Arkan Partners, adding that he now had about $ 10 billion in EE shares. . USA, compared to $ 2 billion at the beginning of the year.

PIF's strategy is twofold; build an international investment portfolio and invest locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil.

"PIF is a patient investor with a long-term horizon. As such, we actively seek strategic opportunities, both in Saudi Arabia and globally, that have great potential to generate significant long-term returns while further benefiting people. of Saudi Arabia and drive the country economic growth, "the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

"These opportunities include sectors and companies that are well positioned to boost economies and lead sectors forward."

Energy giants

PIF has separately funded almost half of Japanese investor SoftBank's $ 100 billion Vision Fund, which has been hit by losses on tech bets.

Last month, PFI chief Yasir al-Rumayyan said he was looking for investment opportunities in areas such as aviation, oil and gas, and entertainment, adding that there would be a lot of potential for investment opportunities once pass the coronavirus crisis.

The PIF revealed an 8.2% stake in Carnival Corp, affected by the coronavirus in April, which raised the shares of the cruise operator almost 30% more.

The Saudi fund bought stakes in Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Eni and Equinor earlier this year, a source familiar with the transactions told Reuters on April 9.

The SEC filing on Friday showed it had a $ 483.6 million stake in Shell, a $ 222.3 million stake in Total, and a $ 481 million stake in Suncor Energy.

An earlier filing in Norway had shown that PIF had a 0.3% stake in the oil and gas firm Equinor.

PIF already has a $ 2 billion stake in Uber Technologies and electric car company Lucid Motors. It used to have a small stake in electric car maker Tesla, but the latest presentation showed no exposure.

