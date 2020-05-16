Explaining the Western Hillside Mountain Lion's Plan

Since 1897, when the first Colorado Department of Hunting, Fishing, and Forestry was established, now under the banner of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, our agency has accepted the challenge of preserving wildlife along with a growing human population.

Never in our 123-year history has it been more difficult. Colorado's growing population, fueled in part by a desire to live among our growing population of wild creatures, is putting intense pressure on our wildlife populations and causing them to enter into daily, and sometimes deadly, conflict with humans.

We gladly accept the challenge of preserving wildlife while protecting human health and safety, but we are sometimes unfairly criticized for our policies by groups or individuals who mischaracterize our work. When this happens, we feel the need to speak up and make things clear before such sensationalism becomes dogma for some.

That is what happened in Up News Info in the story "Colorado mountain lions hit with a new hunting plan as people spread." The piece misleads readers with the suggestion that mountain lions are in danger in Colorado due to a new CPW management plan.

This is simply not true. You can trace CPW's commitment to preserving mountain lions since 1965 when we enacted protections against poisons and rewards. Those actions, and decades of other reforms and research, have led to the robust lion population we enjoy today.

Our biologists have worked for decades studying and maintaining lion populations to ensure that this animal remains in the landscape forever. We use cutting edge science to manage lions. But it is a balancing act. And when humans are at risk due to a locally isolated lion population, sometimes we have to employ stricter and more lethal techniques.

The piece decided to largely ignore the volumes of research data we provide and instead embraced the views of anti-hunting organizations and environmental groups that attack a small aspect of our plans to manage lions in four "management units playground "near Glenwood Springs.

Readers were never mentioned that our harshest critics, who philosophically oppose hunting, support the broader framework of that management plan. They support CPW's effort to improve mountain lion management through this plan, such as establishing density and population estimates for mountain lions, as well as implementing mortality thresholds, which include a mortality limit. from human causes of 17% and a limit of mortality of adult females of 22%. "

The proposed Lion Plan provides a science-based framework for keeping lion numbers stable across the west slope. The plan establishes rigorous safeguards at harvest levels, enacts annual independent metric evaluations to ensure that mortality levels are acceptable, has a new commitment to measure the size of the lion population in the survey areas, and includes flexibility with a series of management tools around Glenwood Springs to address human-lion conflict.

The article was detrimental to Post readers who are expecting a more thorough and balanced investigation of important and complex issues, such as how best to preserve mountain lions in Glenwood Springs and Colorado in general, while protecting people living here.

Dan Prenzlow is the director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

