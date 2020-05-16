Exclusive: Malavika Mohanan talks about her passion for wildlife photography

She dazzled the Southern industry with her debut Pattam Pole (2013). After a series of Malayalam and Kannada films, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the Majid Majidi film, Beyond the Clouds (2017). Last year, she debuted in Tamil cinema with Petta, the superstar Rajinikanth. This year too, the Master with superstar Vijay is eagerly awaited.

Without a doubt, the camera loves the beautiful Malavika Mohanan. But she loves him so much. That explains her new passion for wildlife photography that takes her far into the wilderness. The daughter of well-known cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika grew up in a home with a camera. While she first ventured as a student for academic projects, the actress has now developed wildlife photography into a complete hobby. Not only does it help her escape the chaos of a city, but it has a meditative effect on her being. In the middle of the confinement, she reveals why it fascinates her so much …



Have you always been interested in photography?

The moment I have time between shots, I just want to escape the city. I started exploring many forests in the south, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. I recently had the opportunity to visit Africa. It is a completely different terrain. Wildlife sanctuaries and forests have an abundance of wildlife. Seeing a leopard or a tiger, a chase between animals … I felt the need to start documenting all these fascinating scenes. This is how I took wildlife photography. It is completely different from what I do in my acting career. Every time I get stuck with regular work, I go out on those trips. It is like meditation.

Did your father, as a cinematographer, expose you to cameras before?

I've been a photography fan since I was a teenager. Dad had many single-lens reflex (DSLR) digital cameras at home. The equipment was fun to test. In college, I started taking photos for projects. Then it became something bigger.

Did your father encourage your passion?

My father never pressured my brother or me to practice his profession. He let us follow our own path and passion, be it music, theater, dance, athletics, or writing. Growing up in a home where there were so many movies, so many DVDs, so many cameras and lenses, these things automatically come your way. Unconsciously, you tend to capture the interests of your parents.

What has been your most pleasant experience with photography?

It was the trip to the Serengiti National Park in Tanzania and the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The terrain of Maasai Mara was very different. The wildlife you can see … zebras, giraffes, lions, cheetahs, leopards, rhinos … is crazy. One afternoon, as we were returning to our camp, our guide pointed to a tree. A leopard had just killed a deer and had climbed on its prey. I was devouring him. It was amazing to see it up close. It makes you aware of how primitive everything is.

Is photography just a hobby? Have you taken on professional tasks?

We ended up spending so much time on social media instead of drawing, painting, dancing … things we enjoyed doing before. So I took photography as an active hobby. I have not done any professional homework.

How has this passion as a person helped you?

It has been an interesting journey. He took me to meet other interesting wildlife enthusiasts. I've made friends with some of the best wildlife photographers in the country. I have learned much more about photography through them.

A tip for photography enthusiasts, who may not have the means …