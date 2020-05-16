Everybody look at the original cats tonight

Screenshot: Youtube

One of the first things I wrote for Up News Info was this test about how wonderfully gay and horny and deranged the original staged production of Cats It was. Tits includes the 1998 filmed production which is basically the stage show with some questionable special effects. Everyone who felt that the 2019 movie was too erotic to be a movie about singing, dancing cats, was clearly too familiar. with the source material to know what the hell They were talking Whichhonestly, good for them.

%MINIFYHTML0e418230c027c68974887ebf52f2cfd017%

The original from 1998 Cats the movie was split into two VHS tapes because that was how long it was, and was completed with the almost impossibly long overture and a built-in intermission. On two separate occasions in college, I had different groups of friends watch it with me, both times while on drugs. Both times it was wonderful, and we both agreed that we probably never had to do it again. For those whose brains are not so well prepared to enjoy a Andrew Lloyd Webber ballad like mine Cats it is often, and just needs to be, a unique experience.

For the unfortunate who have not yet experienced absolutely glorious theater hell that is Cats even once, tonight is your lucky night. As part of The shows must go on, Cats is transmission, free of charge, on YouTube for another 24 hours outside the UK. In addition to bringing we exactly the kind of manic, sexual and feline energy we all need right now, Cats He is also raising money for The Actors Fund: COVID-19 Emergency Relief. Go to the jelly ball and also give money to a good cause. It is a win-win.

Out of consideration for everyone's time even timestamp the numbers of individual programs in the video description, if not I want to spend a little over two hours from your life to Cats, although I recommend leavingKing in his indulgence of choice and settling down for the night. As a fun game for full production, here's The Rum Tum Tugger, who was absolutely part of my sexual wake, in all their camp, erotic glory, doing what he does best.

What do you say jezzicle cats it's you tuning in?

%MINIFYHTML0e418230c027c68974887ebf52f2cfd018%