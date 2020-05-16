Erica Mena makes fans happy with this photo of her and the girl from Safaree

Erica Mena went shopping with her and Safaree's daughter, and shared a photo where fans can see the girl's plump feet, and they are amazed. Take a look at the photo below.

"Heavens thighs for lil mama,quot; Erica captioned her post.

She went on and told a fanatic that sprouted on the baby's feet that ‘She kicks them when she feels the sun. It's like she knows she already needs that natural vitamin D. "

Another follower said, "If having a baby makes your body look like this, I'll try to see something later," and someone else posted this: "Look at the baby's legs !!! I bet she's cute!

A commenter said, "I just want to see it." I know she is beautiful! Stop with all the teasing. We love you all, "and someone else posted this:" She's taking a walk, it's not like she's taking her to the mall or restaurant! Baby. & # 39;

Another follower said, "@iamerica_mena, where are you putting your love from the store?" And one fan posted this: "The way that butt sits on your leggings if you don't want it."

Somoene more burst out on Erica and said: ‘You are naturally beautiful! God bless your baby, "and another commenter said," Yes, a good daily walk won't hurt anyone, and I'm sure she's well protected. "

Another fan posted: A Awww look at them lil legs! You are beautiful as always! "and a follower wrote," I will be the first to guess that the baby's name is Selena, because of your love for the late Selena. "

Erica and Safaree have yet to reveal their baby's name, and fans are dying of curiosity.

Erica was recently in the spotlight when she shared a spicy photo on her social media account to tease her fans, but it seems her IG followers aren't the only people who managed to tease this thirst trap she shared.

Ad

He also impressed Safaree, who skipped the comments and left a message for his beautiful wife.



Post views:

0 0