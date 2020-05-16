Erica Dixon is ashamed of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans for being irresponsible in posting this mind-blowing video of their daughters. Is Lil Scrappy & # 39; s Ex wrong?

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Erica Dixon went to social media recently, where she posted a video of her twin babies. She was quickly dragged and insulted by her followers.

In the short video, Eryss decided to lie on top of his twin sister, Embrii, after initially climbing up to remove his pacifier.

Many people criticized Erica for wasting time shooting the video for Instagram instead of rushing to remove the baby and making sure she didn't hurt her twin sister.

Others told Erica that she should have spanked her daughter for being mean to her sister. He had some exchanges with fans who had a lot to say.

One person said this: “Eryss about to be cornered! I thought he was still trying to get his pacifier, but he had it and he just slept with his sister to make it worse. Facilitate me in the Lord. I'm not ready for Eryss and his antics. "

A second commenter wrote: "He blew it up!" WTF is wrong with people, that slave mentality to "hit and hit,quot; your children is dysfunctional … have a little patience and take the time to TEACH your children, instead of hitting them. Try positive instead of negative boosters … damn these few months old babies and this lady yelled "blow her up,quot; … dafuq.

This fan shared: “Okay! They are too young to understand basic communication or know better. They are babies. If something. I should have taken her away from her. "

This fourth follower revealed, "Erica is a person who doesn't like being held accountable. Honestly, this wasn't fun, and she should have done it, but Instagram needed to see it."

This woman explained, "She was showing what she was doing, but I am sure she did not want to hurt, but yes, I understand what others are saying simply fearing that if she is not around they will suffocate."

This person stated, "When you put it on social media for all to see, you open up to being judged and held accountable for whatever stupidity you do."

Another follower added: “My mother is a twin and my sister has two pairs of twins. @brownskinqtie, everyone is missing the point, but maybe they aren't. I don't care what's going on, I'm not going to stop and record that for Instagram. Twin or not babies die in their cribs alone from suffocation. They don't need help. The uterus is totally different.

