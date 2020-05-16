Edward Nicholson, 62, died when the school bus fell on him at Cedar Lake Speedway on Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 62-year-old man died Friday night when a vehicle rolled over him at Cedar Lake Speedway in Star Prairie Township.

The St. Croix County Medical Examiner stated that Edward A. Nicholson was dead at the scene.

According to a press release, security crew personnel were tending to damaged school buses after a collision on the race track. Nicholson was a member of the security team, helping to clear the track, when one of the damaged buses rolled over him.

He was released and attended by emergency medical personnel.

Eventually, he died from his injuries.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the Office of the Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now investigating the incident.