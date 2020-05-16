Edison Mail rolls back the update after iOS users reported that they could see emails from strangers

Edison Mail has rolled back a software update that apparently allowed some users of its iOS app to view emails from strangers' accounts.

Multiple Edison users contacted The edge to report seeing the flaw after they applied the update, which was intended to allow users to sync data between devices. Reader Matthew Grzybowski said after the update that he had over 100 unread messages from the email account of a stranger in the UK. He did not have to enter any credentials to view the emails, Grzybowski added.

Others on Twitter reported similar issues:

The company said it was a bug, not a security breach, and that the problem seemed limited to users of the iOS app.

“Ten hours ago, a software update was implemented on a small percentage of our user base. Some of these users who received the update are experiencing an application glitch affecting the email accounts that caught our eye this morning, "the company said in an email to The Verge “We have quickly rolled back the update. We are reaching out to affected Edison Mail users (limited to a subset of those users who have updated and opened the application in the last 10 hours) to notify them. "

We are urgently working to resolve this technical issue at Edison Mail. A software update was implemented yesterday for a small percentage of our users. We have reversed that now and are reaching affected users as quickly as we can. – Edison (@Edison_apps) May 16, 2020

Changing your password is probably not a bad idea if you use Edison Mail just to be safe.