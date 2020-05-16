Eagle County proposes to further ease COVID-19 public health restrictions

%MINIFYHTMLee1b1e8d57967119b50aa7617317fa3c15%

Eagle County, the first Colorado county to obtain permission to ease the state's home stay restrictions, proposed revisions and submitted a new application to further facilitate public health standards in the county.

"Work is underway to create the next iteration of the Eagle County Public Health Order in response to COVID-19," county officials said in a press release on Friday.

The transition to what the county described as the "Blue Phase,quot; "will loosen some restrictions in place since April 27," the statement said.

The effective date of the Blue Phase is scheduled for May 25 and depends on keeping the spread of COVID-19 at manageable levels and the continued practice of social distancing in the general public and in companies.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will have to approve the plan and its contingencies for the phase to be implemented.

The provisions of the Blue Phase will include:

The number of people authorized to meet will rise to 50

A six foot spacing will be required between non-household members.

Dinner service in restaurants and bars will be allowed to a reduced capacity.

Seats in the indoor dining room will be limited to 50% of the seating capacity.

The ability to sit in the outdoor dining room will be unlimited, provided the 6-foot spacing is met

Accommodation, hotels and motels in the county will reopen to 50% of capacity, according to the plan, and vacation rental properties are being discussed.



Outdoor recreation businesses and guided tours will reopen in compliance with social distancing requirements. Areas and businesses with high contact equipment, such as playgrounds, will be opened with the required social distance compliance.

Summer camps will open with mitigating measures including size limitations, cleanup guidelines, and symptom detection for teachers, counselors, and assistants. Pools that use chlorine or bromine will reopen at 50% of their capacity. Saltwater pools will remain closed.

The county's plans for a "Black Phase," with more easements, are targeted for June 22.

Eagle County's guidance on facial coatings remains consistent with the current Green Phase, which strongly recommends the use of facial coatings in interior public spaces. It also requires the use of employee masks in certain professions where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Residents are urged to wash their hands frequently, stay home when they are sick, and seek immediate evidence if symptoms of COVID-19 appear.

