Dwayne Johnson is excited about her daughter's upcoming WWE debut

Simone johnson he is the last in a long line of fighters to step on the ring.

And his father Dwayne Johnson I couldn't be more excited to have you join the family business. Last night, the fighter-turned-actor formerly known as The Rock joined The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, creferring from his home in Georgia.

"I want to congratulate your daughter Simone, by the way, who will now be in WWE!" Jimmy Fallon started.

"She signed her contract with WWE, it just blows my mind," said Johnson, 48. "First of all, I want to say, what an honor my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps."

He continued, in totally proud father mode: "But most importantly, follow in my footsteps, it sounds like a cliche, but you really want to open your own path, which is so important. You ended up being the youngest firm in the history of the company." . , by the way."