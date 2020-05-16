Dramatic workplace changes expected as Bay Area workers return from shelter-in-place restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Bay Area workplace will be a very different world as shelter-in-place orders begin to rise slowly and companies try to regenerate their businesses, according to a survey of 123 CEOs from the Bay Area and other senior executives, who greatly support the actions of local authorities in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's survey by the San Francisco Bay Area Council-based business development group indicated that working remotely will be a normal and regular part of business operations for the vast majority of companies. About 90 percent of respondents said their companies would have at least partial remote work policies, while a fifth of companies said they were planning a transition to a completely remote workforce.

Currently, the survey showed a staggering 84 percent of workers are doing their jobs at the kitchen table or another location in their home.

Other findings showed that the transition to the new normal will be slow, and executives expect only 23 percent of their employees to return to work during California's Stage 2 upgrade to the shelter-in-place order, 39 percent. percent in Stage 3 and only 70 percent in Stage 4.

Company executives also don't believe their companies can recover quickly. Only 14 percent of employers have maintained their income or believe they would recover in a month. Nearly two in three believe it will take six months to a year for their company to recover, a third believe it will take two years for them to recover, and 13 percent believe it will take more than two years, according to the survey.

"Closing our economy has starved the virus, but it is also depriving millions of workers and businesses of the jobs and income they need to pay wages, pay rent, buy food and more," said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay. Area Council in a prepared statement. “As the data shows that California is making steady progress to flatten the curve and develop our testing capacity and healthcare system, we must begin to accelerate the reopening of our economy now. The business community has been extremely supportive of strong measures by elected leaders and public health officials to shut down our economy and stop the pandemic, and we must also focus our attention on crushing the curve of economic damage that we are experiencing. "

Despite the financial impact on their results, the surveyed executives showed strong support for the Bay Area County's actions to date. Three out of four executives said they either strongly support (45%) and support (32%) the county's measures.

The survey also found that 62 percent of executives want to see shelter orders in place be lifted sometime next month, while 25 percent prefer that the orders remain in effect for another two months.

Bay Area companies are also grappling with the seemingly fractured approach to recovery and differing regional standards among all Bay Area counties. A CEO wrote: “We are pulling our hair out with all the different requirements that can vary from county to county. It would be more efficient to have a universal set of rules. "

Offices and workplaces are sure to be reimagined for social distancing, with 66 percent planning to alternate schedules and 78 percent moving employees or workstations keeping people farther apart. Most employers will also compel their workers to wear personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, 91 percent of respondents are willing to stagger work start times and allow physical distance on public transportation.

"If there is anything positive about all of this, switching to more remote work practices could help take its toll on horrible Bay Area traffic," said Wunderman.