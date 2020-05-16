Donald Trump shares video of protesters reprimanding local news reporter – Up News Info

President Donald Trump shared a video of the Long Island news reporter in which he was reprimanded by protesters demonstrating orders to stay home. In a tweet, Trump also wrote about the protesters' chants, "Fake news is not essential!"

Trump generally attacks the media as "fake news," but he is generally targeting the national media that is his target.

The video had been posted by Kevin Vesey, a reporter for News 12, a 24-hour news network on Long Island, New York. He was covering protesters at a protest on Thursday, but found himself the source of their attacks. At least one of the protesters in the video had a Trump banner.