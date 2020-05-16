Home Entertainment Donald Trump shares video of protesters reprimanding local news reporter – Up...

Donald Trump shares video of protesters reprimanding local news reporter – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
Donald Trump Complains About "Attitude" Of Two CBS News Reporters

President Donald Trump shared a video of the Long Island news reporter in which he was reprimanded by protesters demonstrating orders to stay home. In a tweet, Trump also wrote about the protesters' chants, "Fake news is not essential!"

Trump generally attacks the media as "fake news," but he is generally targeting the national media that is his target.

The video had been posted by Kevin Vesey, a reporter for News 12, a 24-hour news network on Long Island, New York. He was covering protesters at a protest on Thursday, but found himself the source of their attacks. At least one of the protesters in the video had a Trump banner.

"I will probably never forget what happened today," wrote Vesey. "They insulted me. I was reprimanded. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic. The whole time, I was there to tell YOUR story. Here's the finished product. "Vesey said he had the coronavirus and has since recovered, but continues to wear a mask.

Vesey then explained what happened in a longer video chat.

After Trump's tweet, Vesey wrote: "unreal".

