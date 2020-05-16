Dogs could soon detect Covid-19 in humans

Image: Getty

Almost a decade ago, Up News Info demonstratedunequivocally (and also scientifically and democratically), that dogs are superior to cats. Unfortunately, cat people, there is no room for discussion. here. The decision is final and binding and although you may want to stomp your feet protest, you can not change what will live forever on the Internet.

Should you, however, be interested? onwards proof of the superiority of canines over felines, let me give you this new insight: dogs could soon be ours better proof when it comes to COVID-19. That's right, they are not only more adorable, but they are also smarter. I bet you didn't see it coming, did you?

Medical Detection Dogs, a UK charity, received £ 500,000 in government funding, along with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Durham, to train specific breeds of dogs to detect covid-19 in humans through smell.

"We are sure that our dogs will be able to find the smell of Covid-19" said Claire Guest, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Medical Detection Dogs, "And then we'll move on to a second phase to test them in live situations, after which we hope to work with other agencies to train more dogs for deployment. We are incredibly proud that a dog's nose can once again save many lives. "

According to the article citing Guest, dogs have been trained to detect low or high blood sugar levels. in diabetics, malaria, certain cancers, and Parkinson's disease. Medical detection dogs & # 39; Research shows that dogs, once trained, could project up to 250 people per hour for covid-19.

Now, I don't know exactly why, scientifically speaking cats are not used for this kind of humanitarian It helps, but on a personal level I feel that it is because I can imagine almost all the cats that I have had contact with correctly diagnosing my covid-19, deciding it was her own problem, not reporting it at all, and then pushing a vase off the counter as she made direct eye contact with me.

For what it's worth, I don't think cats are bad, per se, I just know dogs are better. And so does science.