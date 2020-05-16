Do you think you have coronavirus? This is the time you must quarantine – BGR

To date, more than 1.4 million people in the US USA They have been infected with the coronavirus COVID-19.

As the pandemic progresses, that number is only going to grow, especially with states and cities across the country starting to gradually reopen.

As part of that reopening, it will be more important than ever for anyone who feels they may have coronavirus symptoms to properly isolate themselves.

In the future, as parts of the US USA Gradually reopen and states and cities slowly allow everything from restaurants to small shops to come back online, identifying and isolating coronavirus cases will be even more important. It is the only way that society will feel comfortable again about coexistence with the deadly coronavirus, for which we still have months and months to announce a vaccine (and there are still some months to go before the therapy that can treat the virus) . Not only that, but even at this stage of the pandemic, we are still learning about the signs of the virus and the symptoms to watch out for.

Opening premises again means that people are putting themselves in a greater position of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. But what does that "exposure,quot; really mean? "Exposure to COVID-19 means that you were within six feet, for more than 10 minutes, without protective equipment, of a person who had known or developed symptoms of COVID-19 disease in the next two days, "Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John Health Center in Santa Monica, California, said PopSugar. "The consequences of the exposure are that it must be quarantined and self-controlled."

That "quarantine,quot; part is something that most people will need to think seriously about and make sure they understand. What it means is this: isolating yourself at home, even from people inside the house! – until you are sure that you will not get sick from your previous exposure to the virus.

When you look at the latest coronavirus case numbers across the country, this is what more than 1.4 million people in the United States have had to do. If that isolation takes place in the home or, unfortunately for many, in a hospital.

"Quarantine means you stay home," Dr. Cutler told the online outlet, stressing that it should be carried out for 14 days (the incubation period for the virus) while looking for signs of infection during that time. “There are no visitors and you maintain separation from others in your home. Take your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of cough or shortness of breath. "

It is also important to know: there is also a period of isolation in the back of the virus that should also be practiced. According to Dr. Spencer Blackman, One Medical's primary care physician, he says that if you are recovering from the virus, then you should not have contact with anyone else until seven days have passed since you started feeling sick, and 72 hours later from your last fever. Your cough and shortness of breath should also disappear.

This is one of the many reasons why the coronavirus pandemic has made our world feel so much more alone right now. But it should be evident that following these practices is much, much better than the alternative.

