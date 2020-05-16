Do people tell Gigi Hadid not to marry Zayn Malik? That's the question people are asking now that Life & Style addressed the issue in their next magazine on May 25, 2020. Gigi and Zayn have a long history of intermittent dating, but after reconciling in September 2019, the couple has announced that they are expecting their first child. Reports say Gigi Hadid is five months pregnant and is expecting a girl, indicating that she conceived shortly after the couple reunited. Zayn has isolated himself with Gigi and his family on his Pennsylvania ranch and reports say they all get along, so it's surprising that Life & Style cites a source suggesting that people warn Gigi not to marry Zayn. . .

The source said that both Gigi's sister Bella Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid feel that things are moving too fast and that they have had problems in the past. Meanwhile, the source says that Gigi is in cloud nine and couldn't be happier.

"Gigi has told loved ones that she couldn't be happier because of the pregnancy. She says her relationship with Zayn is stronger than ever."

While the source told the outlet that Zayn and Gigi are happy, the source also spoke about why others are warning Gigi to take her time. The source continued.

"It is all very sudden, especially given the volatile story of Gigi and Zayn." Her mother, Yolanda, is urging Gigi not to mess around and wait until the baby is born. She mistrusts Zayn, and who can blame her? She witnessed firsthand the pain and tears she caused her daughter in the past. "

No one from Gigi or Zayn's camp has spoken about the report and at this point, no one has confirmed whether the couple is engaged or not.

The source also stated that Yolanda is very happy with the baby and satisfied with how well things are going between Zayn and Gigi, but she is not ready to close a wedding yet, everything is too fast.

What you think? Should Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik wait before getting married?

