DJ D-Nice to treat first responders at Florida's first socially distant drive-in concert

Instagram

The DJ, whose #ClubQuarantine concerts have become popular amid the coronavirus pandemic, will broadcast his performance live from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Up News Info –

#ClubQuarantine DJ D-Nice will make history on Saturday night (May 16) when he headlines the first large-scale and socially distant drive-in concert at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The concert is exclusively for lifeguards in their cars.

D-Nice will take the stage at 7 P.M. ET and the event will air live on YouTube via www.1stlivepresents.com as part of the 1 / ST Preakness At Home schedule taking place this weekend.

"In compliance with all social distancing requirements, the D-Nice set will broadcast live on the radios of the guests' cars and will also broadcast live on YouTube," a press release read.

D-Nice, real name Derrick Jones, has become a running light in recent weeks by hosting live concerts, including post-party follow-up. John KrasinskiProm Party YouTube special last month (April).

<br />

In the meantime, Ludacris He will come face to face with his fellow rapper Nelly in the last of Verzuz Instagram Live's battles, after previous clashes between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Baby face and Teddy rileyand the co-founders of popular events, Swizz beatz and Timbaland. Watch that from 7 p.m. ET (https://www.instagram.com/verzuztv/).

Other highlights of the live broadcast for Saturday include:

Lebron James& # 39; Graduating Together: America Honors Class of 2020 High School (Jonas brothers, Zendaya Coleman, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Bad bunny, Yara Shahidi and Ben platt) (8 p.m. ET) – https://www.instagram.com/graduatetogether/?hl=es

%MINIFYHTML95edf5e75e824e854bda1cdb2f81c78a17%

At home (Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Terry Crews, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Blaine) (Starting at 8 a.m. ET): https://houseparty.com/in-the-house/

Budweiser Rewinds with black Eyed Peas (8 p.m. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wLnKyHkdvY

Lewis Capaldi (6 P.M. BST) – https://link.dice.fm/lewiscapaldi

Capital FM's best summer ball (Only one direction, Justin Bieber, Small mix, Katy Perryand Stormzy) (5 p.m. BST) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZzwjZPc6R_PbnDgFVMwlvQ

New kids on the block (12 p.m. PST) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS9lJwUApBCwvyC36COgAbQ

Bat for eyelashes star Natasha Khan (1.30 P.M. PST) – https://batforlashes.veeps.com/stream/schedule

The 80s Lockdown Fest (Jason Donovan, Wet wet wet, Midge Ureformer Spandau ballet star Tony Hadley) (7 P.M. BST) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvojhiaNQeo&feature=youtu.be

Escape Tracks Virtual R&B Music Festival (BJ The Chicago Kid, Eric Bellinger, Queen Naija and Luh Kel) (4 p.m. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/Escapetracks

Tom Petty and the heartbreakers& # 39; Performance 2014 at the LOCKN & # 39; Festival (9 P.M. ET) – https://fans.com/