Despite rising alcohol sales, some North Texas distilleries still struggle to survive – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When the hand sanitizer disappeared from store shelves in March, distillers quickly went from filling kegs with whiskey to filling bottles with the alcohol solution.

%MINIFYHTMLee4cd9b4d1eb29494d936712a98c68b515%

However, as work is reduced, even as alcohol sales increase in liquor stores and online, small distillers may have a hard time surviving the extended shutdown.

A letter signed by dozens of state representatives this week sent to Governor Greg Abbott said that distillers in Texas have seen an 80% loss in revenue since virus mitigation efforts began.

Most small distillers see that more than half of their income comes from their tasting rooms, tours, and bottle sales at their distillery, according to Todd Gregory, who sits on the board of directors for the Texas Distilled Spirits Association. .

They all closed in mid-March with everything else.

Gregory's BlackEyed Distilling in Fort Worth is about to close for the ninth consecutive weekend, and will not be selling any takeaway bottles of vodka.

"If we are not selling those, we have no other income," he said.

A survey by the Council of Distilled Spirits found that 42% of distillers did not anticipate being able to maintain their business for more than three months.

While Nielsen's alcohol sales data found that sales increased 27% in stores in April and more than doubled online, they also found that shoppers were leaning toward bigger packages and bigger brands.

%MINIFYHTMLee4cd9b4d1eb29494d936712a98c68b516%

Gregory explained that many small distillers in Texas don't even have their products distributed in stores.

Additionally, Texas law limits distillers to sell someone a maximum of two bottles every 30 days, directly from the distillery.

The letter to Abbott urged him to lift the restriction, which may be enough to allow some companies to remain open and make sales.

"They can come to the distillery and buy four bottles, or buy eight bottles," said Gregory. "So it's worth keeping us open for a $ 100 ticket, right?"

Gregory and Tony Formby at Acre Distilling in Fort Worth said shipping restrictions have also affected their income.

"They ask us daily," Formby said about shipping to other states.

He said he expects his business to survive but to change substantially even when he is allowed to reopen. The group tasting, tours, and large crowds at the nearby convention center are likely gone.

He's looking to add more outdoor opportunities for customers, and has started working directly with store owners again, including offering hand sanitizer with a purchase to make his product stand out along with great labels.

"So we have to improve our game and get the public to know our brands better and know that they can get them from the liquor store," he said.