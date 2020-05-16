Deputies kill murder suspect in shooting at San Leandro motel – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) – A wanted murder suspect was shot dead by agents at a motel between San Leandro and Castro Valley on Friday afternoon, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Valley Inn Motel at 17130 Fooothill Blvd. just north of Interstate 580 / Highway 237 divided.

Sheriff's deputies said they received a notice from Oakland police about a murder suspect hiding at the motel.

Agents contacted the man around 11:30 a.m. and they said the suspect locked himself in a room.

The negotiators spoke to him for about five hours. They said they even asked his family members to speak to him. Investigators said the suspect left the room and opened fire on officers around 4:30 p.m., prompting officers to respond, killing the suspect. They have not revealed their identity.

"He came out of that room," said the Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman sergeant. Ray Kelly told KPIX. “You could see that he was removing furniture and other items when he left the room. He then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol when he left the room, with both hands, pointed the gun at our officers, and fired at least one round at our officers as they were in the parking lot. Our officers responded to the fire and beat the suspect multiple times, "added Kelly.

Authorities have not said what homicide case the suspect was being sought for, but said it was a homicide that occurred earlier this year in Oakland. They said there were two suspects wanted in that case. The sheriff's department arrested the other suspect a few weeks ago. They said there were no officers injured in the shooting.