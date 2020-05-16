Denver parking app to resume June 1 after coronavirus disruption

%MINIFYHTML68c0effd7509536ae534a28446ca513f17%

Some parking regulations that Denver stopped enforcing when the coronavirus pandemic occurred will resume next month.

Starting June 1, the parking meters in the downtown area will be operational between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to a Denver press release. The center meters will be free from 10 p.m. at 8 am. Parking meters outside the city center will be operational and will operate at published prices, hours and time limits, according to the statement.

Enforcement of unmeasured, limited-time parking spaces and residential parking programs will also resume. Residents eligible for residential parking permits must apply now and can verify eligibility online and find more information about parking at www.parksmartdenver.com.

Enforcement of the street sweeping announcements will resume on July 1, according to the statement. The school bus loading zones will not apply until the school returns to session.