Denuvo says its new kernel-level anti-cheat driver is minimally invasive

* Insert Tarzan cry *

Just a glance at this image has me planning my next move and weapon choice in my head.

If you feel like that gaping mouth is just asking for a grenade to be inserted, you'd be right.

Growling explosions with a flamethrower result in armor drops in a process that doesn't even make sense for "video games."

The balance between air and ground enemies really forces you to be aware of the situation in three dimensions.

Playing Doom EternalYou will see bloody gutting like this so often that it will no longer have a real impact.

Yes, that is a sword, not a weapon. Yes, it is still a Condemn game.

These guys aren't as bad as they seem, but only if you can aim correctly.

The armor of this Cyber ​​Mancubus requires a charged blood strike to be removed. After that, it's a cupcake.

Each of these enemies requires a different weapon and a different strategy to eliminate them effectively. %MINIFYHTMLfe9824e636bfb6787f5f984d4c634ca415%

I love the surprised expression on Mancubus's face in this photo.

One of the most unforgiving enemies in the game.

Doom Eternal It has become the last game to use a core level controller to help detect cheats in multiplayer games.

The game's new controller and anti-cheat tool are courtesy of Irdeto, Denuvo's father, a company that was once known for its almost unbeatable hack protection and now known for its somewhat effective but often broken hack protection. . But the new Denuvo Anti-Cheat protection is completely separate from the company's Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology, which uses code obfuscation to hinder crackers (and which was already discussed to Doom Eternal anyway shortly after launch).

The new Denuvo Anti-Cheat tool is implemented in Doom Eternal players after "countless hours and millions of gaming sessions,quot; during a two-year early access program, Irdeto said in a blog post announcing his introduction. But unlike ValorantThe Vanguard Anti-Cheat system is similar to the Vanguard system "it has no annoying tray icons or splash screens,quot;, allowing players to control its use on their system.

"This invisibility could raise some eyebrows," admits Irdeto.

Don't run out of the game.

To quell any potential fears, Irdeto writes that Denuvo Anti-Cheat only runs when the game is active, and the Bethesda patch notes similarly state that "use of the kernel-mode controller begins when the game starts and stops. stops when the game is stopped for any reason. " That's a big difference from ValorantThe Vanguard system, which requires the driver to be loaded from system startup to "monitor the integrity of the system state,quot;.

"There is no monitoring or data collection outside of multiplayer games," the owner of the Denuvo anti-theft product, Michail Greshishchev, told Up News Info by email. "Denuvo does not attempt to maintain system integrity. It does not block cheats, game modifications, or development tools. Denuvo Anti-Cheat only detects cheats."

Greshishchev added that the company's controller has received "certification from renowned kernel (ed) security researchers, completed periodic white box and black box audits, and was tested for insight by independent cheat developers." He said that Irdeto is also setting up a bug bounty program to discover any bugs that may have been missed.

And due to Denuvo Anti-Cheat's design, Greshishchev says the controller is more secure than others who might be more exposed to the Internet. "Unlike the existing anti-cheats, Denuvo Anti-Cheat does not transmit shell code from the Web," Greshishchev told Up News Info. "This means that if compromised, attackers cannot send arbitrary malware to players' machines."

"These same gaming machines already have a sea of ​​inferior administrative services (in terms of security) with active connections to the Internet," he continued. "Mouse and keyboard vendor drivers, lighting and overclocking services, etc. If attackers really wanted to compromise players' machines, they would check them out, not through the world's strongest anti-tamper software."

If an exploit is discovered in the wild, Greshishchev told Up News Info that revocable certificates and expiring network keys can be used as "interrupt switches,quot; to hack them. "No security expert can claim that their solution is foolproof, but our penetration testing, certification, and security audit are significantly higher than any reasonable standard," he said.

Time to panic?

The use of kernel-mode controllers is actually quite common in multiplayer anti-cheat tools, helping to ensure that lower-privileged "user-mode,quot; tools that attempt to modify game code can be detected and stop. While cheats can still get around this by using code signing exploits to install their own kernel-level cheat tools, the process is more difficult.

Loading a kernel-mode anti-cheat driver only when a game is running, as Denuvo does, is also very different from running a rootkit-style anti-cheat driver from scratch, from a security perspective. The latter introduces much more exposure to system-level exploits that can be executed without user knowledge, creating "a large attack surface for little benefit," as independent security researcher Saleem Rashid told Up News Info. ValorantVanguard's security driver.

Still, some members of the Doom Eternal the community is not happy with the way Denuvo's Anti-Cheat tool was implemented, or with the security risks they feel it creates in their systems.

"No piece of software, especially an anti-cheat, should have kernel-level access to your system, and if so, we should have been informed before buying it," Reddit user extant_dinero wrote in a popular thread on the Condemn subreddit urging people to remove the game. "I wouldn't have bought it if I'd known it would be added. Just because other pieces of software do it doesn't do it well."

But Greshishchev tells Up News Info that this fear is out of place. Denuvo Anti-Cheat is "designed not to be different from Nvidia's graphics drivers or Steam Customer Service," he said. "Unlike the anti-cheats of the past, there are no file system hooks, there are no requirements to get started with the operating system, there are no annoying tray icons or splash screens."

%MINIFYHTMLfe9824e636bfb6787f5f984d4c634ca416%

"Human nature is fear of the unknown, and no amount of technical claims on our part could address that. Trust builds over time, and we believe that when Denuvo Anti-Cheat bans a player in your favorite game, we will. earn your trust. "