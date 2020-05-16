Defiant restaurant owner Carmel says it will remain open despite fines from health order COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA (KPIX 5) – Despite recent fines for violating the shelter order instead of coronavirus by allowing table service and serving customers without masks or social distancing at their restaurant, the owner from a Monterey County restaurant says it's not going back

%MINIFYHTML412404b25f5e0ef291ba39fcb6a997eb15%

"I've had it. So have my clients. So has the state of California. We're going to open," said restaurant owner Jeffrey LeTowt.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

LeTowt has kept his Carmel-by-the-Sea restaurant, the Tuck Box open, defying health order for over a week.

He said he lost $ 60,000 in the month and a half that it was closed. He maintains that the risk is low. There have been 317 cases of COVID-19 in Monterey County with six deaths.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit the California COVID-19 website

"This is no longer good medical practice. It's about politics and I'm not going to play. They are far beyond their legal scope here. There is no crisis, ”said LeTowt.

His supporters, some from outside the area, have come to dinner defiantly.

The quaint Carmel restaurant defies shelter-in-place, serves customers, and does not distance itself or wear masks. The owner is cited and fined. But supporters are condescending, queuing for sandwiches, bacon, and eggs. pic.twitter.com/apT4j1WHm1 %MINIFYHTML412404b25f5e0ef291ba39fcb6a997eb16% – Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) May 15, 2020

"We want to rebel. And we are old! We should follow the rules, but the rules are getting ridiculous, ”said neighbor Bella Iffla.

Carmel Police and the Monterey County District Attorney's Office have begun cracking down. LeTowt was fined $ 1,000 for violating the order and could be jailed.

"If we have to take additional steps to ensure compliance, then we will," said Emily Hickok, deputy district attorney for the Monterey County district.

LeTowt could also face fines of $ 2,500 for each meal he served for violating the state's unfair competition law.

Other street restaurants continue to serve only takeaways.

“All the people there, sitting next to each other. I mean, I don't know what they're thinking. This is a pandemic, ”said Carmel's business owner, Chip Whittpenn.

The restaurant has become a battleground between those who disagree with the order in the shelter and those who think that what the restaurant is doing is dangerous.