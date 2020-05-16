Deepika Padukone shares a photo taken 20 years ago with Aamir Khan

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire nation in a state of blockade. During this time, people make the most of social media, as it is the only way to stay connected with people outside your home. Bollywood celebrities seem to be in the mood for nostalgia as everyone has been sharing their childhood memories during the shutdown. Now Deepika Padukone also joined the car by sharing a picture from her reunion with Aamir Khan when she was just 13 years old.
Yes, Aamir Khan had run into the Padukone family before Deepika became the superstar that he is today. The Padmaavat actor even screamed hilariously at Aamir for not offering him food. Her father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala, and her sister Anisha can also be seen in the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Deepika wrote: “Great throwback to January 1, 2000. I was 13 years old and uncomfortable. I still am. I was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. He was hungry, as always. But he didn't offer me and I didn't ask … # random #anecdote @_aamirkhan ".
On the job front, Deepika Padukone was set to start filming for the untitled Shakun Batra project alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi before closing. entered into force. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, hopes to resume work on the Forrest Gump remake called Laal Singh Chaddha after the shutdown.