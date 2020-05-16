Home Local News Dallas Police Hold Virtual Commemoration Ceremony to Honor Fallen Officers – Up...

Dallas Police Hold Virtual Commemoration Ceremony to Honor Fallen Officers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Shooting in the Dallas Highland Meadows area leaves 1 dead and 2 wounded - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLeec0a4f2fa4c1fcdf1267cb7cd29ba9114%
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department held a virtual memorial ceremony on Friday afternoon to honor fallen officers as National Police Week draws to a close.

%MINIFYHTMLeec0a4f2fa4c1fcdf1267cb7cd29ba9115%

Police said the event recognizes the four Dallas police officers and the DART officer who were killed in an ambush on July 7, 2016. It will also honor officers across the United States who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony can be viewed on the department's social media and blog pages.

%MINIFYHTMLeec0a4f2fa4c1fcdf1267cb7cd29ba9116%

Police said the ceremony is also for Peace Officers Day, which is also Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©