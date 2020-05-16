Dallas County Reports 214 More COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials reported 214 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with six additional deaths.

The deaths reported Saturday are a Mesquite man in his 40s, a Dallas woman in his 50s, a Garland woman in his 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, an Irving man and a resident of a downtown long-term care in his 80s, and a Mesquite Woman and long-term care resident in his 100s.

Authorities said the Dallas woman in her 50s died in a hospital emergency department and the other five had been hospitalized.

The total number of reported cases in Dallas County is now 7,250. The county has the second-highest number of cases in Texas behind Harris County, which crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday.

Authorities also reported that more than 80% of the patients who required hospitalization and named their jobs have been "critical infrastructure workers."

According to officials, this includes health, transportation, food and agriculture workers, and first responders.

Authorities said that about two-thirds of the hospitalizations have been residents under the age of 65 and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.

"We closed our week with a total of 27 deaths, six fewer than last week, and the lowest number we've had since the week of April 19. Today's 214 cases put us at an average of 233 cases per day, below 246 last week. This tracks the early April medical model that we would stabilize and begin to drop right now, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins." We still haven't seen the impact of the reopening. of the economy during a sharp increase rather than expecting a 14-day decline. Those numbers will manifest before the end of the month. "