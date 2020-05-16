DaBaby and Roddy Ricch win UK's number 1 single with & # 39; Rockstar & # 39;

Instagram

Bringing down & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; from Drake to number two and dwarfing & # 39; Say So & # 39; Doja Cat on the music list, the couple's collaboration climbs five places to reach the top.

DaBabycollaboration with the rising rapper Roddy Ricch It is the UK's new number one single, which gave both musicians their first top chart in Britain.

"Rockstar" climbs five places to reach the top of the Official Graphics Company's summary on Friday (May 15), hitting Duck"Toosie Slide" from bottom to number two.

Doja CatThe "Say So" also falls from one place to three, with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber claiming this week's highest new entry with his duet "Stuck with U". The charity single, which raises funds for officials of the United States First Responders Children's Foundation, which awards scholarships to front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, is four years old.

Powfu and BeabadoobeeThe "Death Bed" completes the first five.

In the meantime, Dua Lipa"Future Nostalgia" returns to the top of the UK album chart, with Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse" at two on the first anniversary of its release.

Last week's number one, Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" drops to three, with Paramore frontwoman Hayley williams& # 39; solo debut "Petals of Armor" a new entry at four.

World War II Choir D-day darlings It is at five with "I & # 39; ll Remember You", a week after the 75th anniversary celebrations of Britain's VE Day (Victory in Europe), May 8.