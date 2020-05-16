Cuomo says New York cars and race tracks can reopen without fans

ALBANY, New York (AP) – In another step toward reopening its economy during the summer, New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International to reopen with the disappearance of the coronavirus outbreak, he said. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday.

But the Democrat was quick to add a warning: “There are no crowds. Without Fans. "

In his daily briefing, Cuomo said he could even envision a return to Major League Baseball in New York, also without fans. "If it works financially, it would be great," he said.

Cuomo also announced that residents of suburban Westchester and Suffolk counties, two of the nation's top hot spots, will again be eligible for elective surgeries and outpatient care.

"There was a period when hospitals were basically dealing with COVID patients," he said. “We are past that period. If you need medical attention, if you need a medical procedure, you should get it. "

The announcements came as hospitalizations, new cases and deaths in the country's worst affected state have continued to flatten or decline, he said.

There were 157 deaths reported since Friday, encouraging news compared to the beginning of April when the daily death toll was above 700. The state's total number is now nearly 22,500.

But Cuomo warned that the state could see an increase in cases as the economy opens up. To avoid another spike, people will still need to take precautions like social distancing, he said.

%MINIFYHTML5a3ca1d2079370c3e3f82411e80c2d0617%

"People are going to leave their homes," he said. "How do they act when they come out? … If people are smart, you will see an increase in the number, but you will not see an increase. "

The first person to die in New Jersey from the new coronavirus disease was a long-standing element in the harness racing industry. His death in March caused the closure of Yonkers Raceway, a harness racing track near New York City.