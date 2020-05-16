Create a national health force to put recent graduates to work.

This month, millions of talented students will graduate during the nation's greatest challenge since the Great Depression. In the past eight weeks, more than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. At the same time, health care systems across the country are struggling under a pandemic once in a century that has claimed more than 86,000 lives.

Like the generation of Americans who faced the depression of the 1930s, we must come up with ideas that match the scale of our challenges. That is why we have proposed a new "Health Force,quot;, the most ambitious public health initiative in our history.

To reopen the country safely, experts tell us that we need trained workers in every community to help conduct tests, trace contacts, administer vaccines, and educate people about social estrangement and self-isolation. At the same time, we must address the chronic shortage of essential services that left our state and local public health departments understaffed when we need them most. The Health Force would meet this urgent need by recruiting, training and employing hundreds of thousands of Americans to increase our front line health care capacity and help keep our economy open.

This is how it would work. The federal government would finance the Health Force at a cost of $ 55 billion a year for the first two years, with state, local, and tribal health agencies empowered to recruit, train, and administer the program with the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention. The hundreds of thousands of newly trained recruits would not only help us overcome this pandemic more quickly, but would also strengthen our public health workforce for the challenges to come.

Some see this as a massive effort. They are correct; Health Force would be the most ambitious public health campaign in the history of the United States. But consider this: Every day we remain closed, the economy loses another $ 20 billion. If the Health Force allows us to reopen just 10 days earlier than we would otherwise, the program would pay for itself, not to mention the long-term benefits of equipping hundreds of thousands of youth with the professional career skills of public health for life.

History reminds us of what can happen when we take a broader view and embrace great ideas in times of crisis. Generations ago, Americans responded to the Great Depression with bold initiatives like the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps, which put thousands of Coloradons to work to meet urgent needs across our state.

Today, we see the legacy of these programs in every corner of our state: from camps, irrigation ditches, and infrastructure projects that Colorado residents helped clean, dig, and ditch because we had the vision to ask them. There is no reason why, in decades, we cannot leave a similar legacy of the Health Force: in the thousands of tests and vaccines administered, small businesses have remained open, lives saved and a renewed commitment to public health in the whole country .

The frequent comparison between this crisis and the Great Depression can be disappointing. But it is incomplete. After all, in the wake of the Great Depression, the United States produced the Great Generation: the men and women who liberated Europe, built the middle class, transformed our nation into a scientific and economic superpower, and forged a new world order. There is no reason why today's youth cannot become the greatest generation of our time to help America in its time of need. Our job is to ask them.

Michael Bennet is an American Senator from Colorado. Diana DeGette represents the First Congressional District of Colorado and Jason Crow represents the Sixth Congressional District of Colorado.

