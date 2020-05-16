Could The Loons end up playing in Orlando? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's already been a wild ride for Major League Soccer. Starting a season; stop; then semi-resume.

%MINIFYHTML91c734732eb8d587c72241e0183d3fed17%

Minnesota United FC just wants to go back to games at Allianz Field in St. Paul, but there may be a detour to get there.

At least they're working, but how about this idea of ​​playing in Orlando? Midfielder Ethan Finlay has this to say.

“Make sure the competition is worth it. We're going to put our bodies on the line and, you know, it's important that, not only from a competition point of view but from a competitive point of view, it makes sense, "Finlay said.

It looks like the ideal would be … there really is no ideal in sports right now, according to owner Bill McGuire.

"I think it's fixed now. I don't think we know enough about how it would really work and how we would make sure everything works," said McGuire. "Obviously what we want is to be in front of our fans. And if not, at least in our stadium. "

The key to this league is that they started the season, and when they stopped, head coach Adrian Heath and the team stayed in Minnesota and kept working.

%MINIFYHTML91c734732eb8d587c72241e0183d3fed18%

"It never really stopped. You know, they've been training, they have their own individual shows, "Heath said." Ethan (Finlay) can talk about it. He has his own program from the game after the game in San José. "

Finlay says that training conditions are important.

"When you start to combine working with the ball in tight spaces and other things, you know, you start to get tired a little bit faster," Finlay said. "So that little aspect of football comes back quickly, but it has been a huge step this week to put the ball at our feet."

McGuire is a doctor who served as the CEO of a health insurance company. Have you ever thought you would see something of the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic?

"There were some pretty big death tolls in the 1960s, for example, that were done, and then we all remember, at least me and a lot of people who worked on it, what started around 1981 or 82, was AIDS, HIV, "McGuire said." And here we are, many, many decades later, and we don't have a vaccine. We discovered some ways to deal with it. "