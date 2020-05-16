Costa Mesa Mall opens for sidewalk pickup – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Bryaent Villalobos drove from Lomita to Costa Mesa to be one of the first clients at South Coast Plaza.

"I just ordered yesterday at 9am and they said, 'You can come pick it up tomorrow after 11am. Villalobos said as he waited for his Gucci purchases to load into his car. "So it's easy and faster."

It has been two months since the exclusive shopping center closed due to coronavirus health orders. The shuttle seven days a week was open at 11 a.m., with 60 participating stores and restaurants.

While shoppers had taken advantage of online shopping, they said they missed not having to wait to enjoy their shopping.

"A couple of weeks ago I ordered some shoes from Dolce & Gabbana and it took me about three weeks to get them," Villalobos said.

RELATED: "Doing What I Can,quot;: Los Angeles County Retail Stores Reopen Doors, Adjusts to Sidewalk Pickup Model

Five color-coded locations in the plaza's parking lot let customers know where to park while they wait for their order. One man, who was waiting in the yellow lot, said he chose the curb pickup instead of delivery because he didn't have time to wait for it to arrive.

"I needed it this weekend, that's why I came," he said. "Otherwise, I would have expected it."

Mayor Katrina Foley said South Coast Plaza could be a model for Californians to safely allow everyone to get what they need. The schedule for reopening shopping malls for in-person purchases has not been decided.

"It is not until stage three of the phases," Foley said. "We are in stage two lite, I will call it. We will not see people entering shopping malls until stage three."

While the South Coast has just opened, curb pickup is nothing new to nearby Nordstrom, which has been operating that way for five weeks.

A buyer said it may not be the ideal situation, but it provides benefits for both buyers and retailers.

%MINIFYHTML3879839552694db17865ded22267805f16%

"The only difficult thing when shopping for clothes and things online is a small challenge when it comes to fit," said buyer David Johnston. "But overall, it seems to be working quite well."