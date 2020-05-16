Cory Gardner Launches First Ad as Poll Shows Drop in Support

Senator Cory Gardner's campaign released his first television ad for the 2020 election cycle on Friday, a light-hearted compilation of news footage of the senator's efforts to obtain surgical masks abroad.

The 30-second announcement, which Gardner's re-election campaign says he will spend at least $ 100,000 to broadcast statewide, hit the air the same day that a new poll published in Up News Info showed that the Yuma Republican is unpopular.

The ad paints the picture of a pragmatist who, with no interest in partisanship, used connections with heads of state in Asia to secure masks during a pandemic and national shortage. It includes a clip from Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, who says Gardner "has done everything I have asked him to do,quot; to help the state's response.

“The people of Colorado deserve a senator who will go and fight for them when they care most. And, right now, it matters more than ever, "said Gardner's campaign manager, Casey Contres.

Polis was asked about the announcement Friday afternoon during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, now is not the time to politicize. I work closely with our federal delegation, with Senator (Michael) Bennet, with Senator Gardner, "said the Governor, and declined to criticize Gardner or the announcement. Then he added: "This is not the time to talk about political credit or to make political hay."

Gardner is trying to overcome voter disapproval of him and President Donald Trump, whom he met in Colorado Springs in February. Gardner is the only Republican senator in power, whose race is often viewed by experts as leaning in favor of Democrats.

"This is not 2014, when Cory Gardner was relatively blank with the national winds behind him," said Andrew Baumann, a Denver-based pollster with Global Strategy Group, a Democratic company. "Colorado voters now clearly understand that Gardner has put his loyalty to Trump ahead of the people of Colorado, which has left him well defined in a very negative way, and with a deeply unpopular albatross hanging around his neck."

Baumann and Global Strategy Group surveyed 800 registered voters in Colorado online between May 7-11. They found that 37% of voters approve of the work Gardner is doing, which is less than 41% of Colorado voters who approve of the work Trump is doing. . Thirty percent approved of Gardner's work on the response to the coronavirus.

The survey was conducted in coordination with Progress Now Colorado, a liberal group.

Gardner will face one of the two Democrats in November: John Hickenlooper or Andrew Romanoff. The two Democrats will compete in a primary election on June 30 to determine who will face Gardner.