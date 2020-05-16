Coronavirus: NBA players "want to play bad," says Chris Paul

Thunder guard Chris Paul says NBA players are eager to return when it is safe to do so.

"Obviously we want to play," Paul, president of the National Association of Basketball Players, told ESPN on Friday. "Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. I think that's the consensus among the boys in the league."

"We want it to be obviously as secure as possible, but more importantly, we miss the game."

Paul said it was up to players and league officials to come up with a plan to get back on track amid the risk.

"What's normal now? So I think that's what we're trying to figure out, what it looks like, so until we find those answers and can come up with a real plan, right now it's basically just sit back and wait." said.

"The virus is in control."

The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 308,000 people worldwide. The United States has been the most affected by COVID-19, registering more than 1.4 million cases with a number of deaths greater than 88,000.