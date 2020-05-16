Coronavirus in Minnesota: 740 more positive tests for COVID-19 increase to 14,969 overall as 17 more deaths are reported – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports that another 8,612 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day, confirming another 740 cases of the disease in Minnesota, or about 8.6% of those tests.

These new numbers bring the total number of people infected in Minnesota to 14,969. Seven hundred people have died, including 17 in the last day.

A total of 8,820 people who contracted the virus recovered and now no longer need to isolate themselves.

MDH says 493 other patients are currently battling coronavirus in a hospital, and 225 of them are in intensive care units.

All of this occurs when Minnesota moves from Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN,quot; order to a "Stay Safe MN,quot; directive.

Walz is allowing the state order to stay home to expire and retail stores may reopen Monday, with security plans in place.

Bars, restaurants, lounges, and gyms may reopen June 1, but only with certain restrictions in place that Walz says will be announced next Wednesday.

Walz said this about his decision to reopen:

“This is not the time for sudden movements. We are not flipping a switch and returning to normal at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we proceed cautiously, it is more important than ever to protect those most at risk, support workers, and do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus. "

Minnesota long-term care facilities have been hardest hit by the virus. They currently represent 568 of the state's deaths, or about 81%.

Many people receiving COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms of the disease. But, for those with underlying health conditions, or among elderly populations with compromised immune systems, the virus has been fatal.

