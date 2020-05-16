Coronavirus impact: how you can change the flight experience once the pandemic ends – Up News Info

With air travel 90% from last year, the industry is changing.

It is common at this time for planes to fly with many empty seats, and passengers often have rows for themselves.

"I feel safer here than at Whole Foods, because there (weren't) so many people here, everyone kept their distance, and it was clean," said Donna Jenkins, who flew to Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Saturday.

Kyle Potter, editor-in-chief of travel website Thrifty Traveler, says airlines will no longer block intermediate seats once demand for travel increases.

"They will be hungry to earn as much money on these flights as they can by filling them as close to their capacity as they can," he said.

But filling the flights could take a few years.

Potter says the airlines are in survival mode right now and that they will probably come out on the other side of this much smaller one.

He hopes that means fewer flights available to choose from each day. International destinations can also be reduced.

As for prices, Potter doesn't think it's a place where airlines will try to get their money back.

"The easiest way for airlines (to attract people back), and they have done it over and over again, is to cut their fares and offer incredible deals," he said.

Routes between smaller cities may also be limited, though Brian Ryks, CEO of MSP, says places like that in Minnesota should be safe.

"The Bemidji, Brainerd, Rochester, Duluth communities have still retained their service, and I believe they will continue to do so," said Ryks.

Potter says another advantage right now is the unprecedented flexibility to change or cancel free flights.

Regarding his service, a spokesperson said: "We have reduced our hours according to demand and will continue to monitor our network as travel demand returns."