Close to Colorado Boulevard to cars? Pasadena resident proposes converting stretch of highway into outdoor pedestrian plaza – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Anyone who has spent any time on Colorado Boulevard knows why the charming stretch of highway is known as Old Town Pasadena.

But with no end in sight for Los Angeles County's Safer Home Order, several local restaurants have closed and even more continue to struggle.

"It is very difficult for the business to say the least," said AJ Sacher, chief operating officer of Barney’s Beanery.

That's why Larry Wilson at the Pasadena Star-News wants to increase the possibility of closing Colorado Boulevard to car traffic, which he already does every year for the Rose Parade.

"Stop the traffic, have the restaurants turn off their tables and umbrellas," said Wilson. "And treat it as a European or Mexican plaza."

Practice is nothing new in Southland with Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade and Fiesta Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. Laguna Beach is even considering a similar move.

And back in Pasadena, Wilson hopes City Hall will at least consider the idea, and Sacher said the city could even start by allowing tables and chairs in a closed alley before closing the street.

"It would allow an outdoor setting for us to serve customers, and perhaps for customers to feel a little more comfortable going out," Sacher said.

When asked about the possible plan, Mayor Terry Tornek said to contact the Old Pasadena Administration District, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.