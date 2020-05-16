Close to 1,200 people in Colorado have died with COVID-19 in their systems, health officials say.

Colorado health authorities reported Saturday that 1,192 people died with COVID-19 in their systems, and that death certificate data shows that 878 deaths were due to the virus.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment renewed the way they report deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths in which the person had contracted the virus, as well as the number of deaths that they can be directly attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 3,866 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, although only 517 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Saturday afternoon, state data shows. That number is slightly higher than Friday's total showing that 497 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, although it is still significantly lower than April's peak in the mid-800s.

At least 36 people since Friday have gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

In addition, as of Saturday, 363 critical care ventilators were used across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

More than 21,600 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded 4,471 tests on Friday as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate [78.5 tests per 100,000 people per day] has improved dramatically since the start of the pandemic, but is still about half the daily number of 152 per 100,000 that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak. in a safe way.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 222 facilities across the state, nine more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.