Chrissy Teigen wishes her & # 39; & # 39; love bug & # 39; & # 39; Miles a happy second birthday

Miles Theodore Stephens turns 2

Chrissy Teigen and John LegendMiles's son is officially two and it seems that he is having the best birthday in quarantine surrounded by his older sister. Luna Simone Stephens at home.

This morning, Chrissy visited Instagram to wish her little one a happy birthday along with an adorable photo of the birthday boy.

"Happy birthday to the child who gives so much life to our home," he wrote. "You're crazy, my fearless and loving little bug, but I wouldn't do it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy DOS!"

Chrissy also shared a milestone board of everything her little one has accomplished at the age of 2. "I love CARS! … talking to Google, Elmo, getting silly, movies," said the board. "I don't like … my new bearded dragon (yet)."

Before her birthday, Miles received an early birthday gift from her mother.