Chris Evans and his brother Scott nailed the #CouplesChallenge in "Jimmy Fallon,quot;, and it is too pure

"Who is more likely to casually mention how many push-ups they can do?"
Is it too late to be adopted into the Chris Evans family? Asking a friend *.
This week, Chris and his brother, Scott Evans, appeared on Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon and was able to convince them to take the viral #CouplesChallenge:
Jimmy asked the actors a series of questions, including, "Who has a stronger Neil Diamond vibe?" And wow, I learned a lot about the Evans brothers in the four-minute interview:
The talk show host also asked who is most likely to participate in a political fight on social media, and you can already guess who has all the fingers:
Then Jimmy asked "Who is more fun during a sleepover?" That crown goes to Scott!
My favorite moment was when Jimmy asked, "Who is most likely to casually mention how many push-ups they can do?" The look on Chris's face when he had to admit it was him? Priceless!
Also, the look on their faces when Jimmy asked "Who had the most trouble at school?" LMAO!
Watch the video above to find out who has gone the longest without showering during quarantine. Hint: His last name is Evans 😉.
