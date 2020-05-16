Chris Brown confirms the romance with baby mom Ammika Harris in a romantic birthday message for her!

Chris Brown turned to social media to finally confirm that he and his second baby mom, Ammika Harris, are in love and wish him a happy birthday! As fans know, the beautiful model just turned 27 while still trapped in Germany with her and Chris's baby, Aeko, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris posted a stunning photo and alongside her wrote a heartwarming message in which he revealed his love for Ammika after many reports that they were in a relationship and not just from their parents.

In other words, she finally gave an idea of ​​her type of relationship through her birthday wish.

Looking at the photo she shared on Instagram, she shows Ammika posing with a smile on her face as she sits on a sofa dressed in a black sweatshirt and adorned with earrings and a necklace.

The caption Chris wrote for his baby mom says: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON WATCHING YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO … WHEN WE FIRST MET NERVES ALREADY … you told me I talk too much … THEN CLOSE THE F ** K UP AND I STARTED LISTENING ! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE and YOU ARE BEAUTY. THIS DAY I … LOVE YOU ❤️💕 SAY IT TO MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa. "Aww …

So sweet! Now there is definitely no doubt that the two are together now!

After all, that was a very good declaration of love and there is no way to misread it!

Until now, their relationship status was under wraps, with rumors that the distance between them during quarantine has only brought them closer together, ironically. It was just what they needed!

Similarly, Ammika also sent Chris some love earlier this month when it was her birthday!

Along with several photos featuring Chris, her son, and Ammika herself, she wrote at the time: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD !!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial ❤️. ’



